Hell:On przed premierą płyty "Scythian Stamm"

Ukraińska grupa Hell:On odlicza już dni do premiery nowego albumu.

"Scythian Stamm", szósty longplay thrash / deathmetalowców z Zaporoża, trafi do sprzedaży 1 listopada nakładem Hell Serpent Music.

Poprzedni album Hell:On (w latach 2005-2007 znanego jako Hellion) ukazał się w połowie 2015 roku pod banderą niemieckiej wytwórni Ferrrum.



Pierwszą od pięciu lat płytę kwintetu znad Dniepru promuje singel "The Architect's Temple". Możecie go posłuchać poniżej:

Oto program albumu "Scythian Stamm":



1. "Spreading Chaos"

2. "The Architect’s Temple"

3. "Ashes Of The Gods"

4. "Under The Protection From Beyond"

5. "Movements Of The Godless"

6. "The Denial Of Death"

7. "B.S.B."

8. "Whispers Of The Past Yet To Come"

9. "Roaring Silence"

10. "My Testament".



