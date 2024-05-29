"The Underworld Awaits Us All", 10. longplay w ponad 30-letniej karierze słynnych egiptologów death metalu z Karoliny Południowej, będzie pierwszym materiałem Nile w barwach austriackiej Napalm Records.



Nowy album byłych podopiecznych niemieckiej Nuclear Blast Records i filadelfijskiej Relapse Records wyprodukowano w Serpent Headed Studio. Miksem i masteringiem, podobnie jak w przypadku poprzedniej płyty "Vile Nilotic Rites" z 2019 roku, zajął się Mark Lewis.

Płyta "The Underworld Awaits Us All" będzie mieć swą premierę 23 sierpnia.

Do sieci trafił właśnie premierowy utwór z 10. longplaya Nile o zawiłym tytule “Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes".



Reklama

Nile - szczegóły albumu "The Underworld Awaits Us All" (tracklista):

1. "Stelae Of Vultures"

2. "Chapter For Not Being Hung Upside Down On A Stake In The Underworld And Made To Eat Feces By The Four Apes"

3. "To Strike With Secret Fang"

4. "Naqada II Enter The Golden Age"

5. "The Pentagrammathion Of Nephren-Ka"

6. "Overlords Of The Black Earth"

7. "Under The Curse Of The One God"

8. "Doctrine Of Last Things"

9. "True Gods Of The Desert"

10. "The Underworld Awaits Us All"

11. "Lament For The Destruction Of Time".