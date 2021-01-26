Dead World Reclamation zarejestrowali drugi album

"Aura Of Iniquity" - to tytuł nowej płyty Amerykanów z Dead World Reclamation.

Dead World Reclamation nagrali nową płytę /materiały prasowe

Materiał na drugi longplay technicznych deathmetalowców z Arizony zmiksował i poddał masteringowi Jeremy Davis (studio Metasonic).

Przypomnijmy, że Dead World Reclamation dali się lepiej poznać w 2017 roku za sprawą debiutanckiego albumu "Sentinet".

Longplay "Aura Of Iniquity", podobnie jak pierwsza płyta, zostanie wydany niezależnie.

Premierę zaplanowano na 23 kwietnia.

Już teraz z kolei możecie się zapoznać z premierową kompozycją "Heralds Of The Formless One" Dead World Reclamation:

Wideo Heralds of the Formless One

Oto program albumu "Aura Of Iniquity":

1. "Ripped From The Grave"

2. "Embrace The Hive"

3. "The Everlasting Hunt"

4. "Pantheon Of Shadows"

5. "Heralds Of The Formless One"

6. "Arachnocratic Assemblage"

7. "Whispers Of The Evergloom"

8. "The Void Bargain"

9. "Those Born Of Suffering"

10. "Plaguemaster's Legacy".