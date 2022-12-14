Reklama

Terrestrial Hospice: Druga płyta "Caviary To The General" w szczegółach

Wiadomości
15 minut temu

Pomorski duet Terrestrial Hospice wyda w lutym 2023 roku nowy album, który pilotuje utwór "In The Streams Of Phlegethon".

Inferno współtworzy Terrestrial Hospice /Krzysztof Zatycki /Agencja FORUM
Inferno współtworzy Terrestrial Hospice /Krzysztof Zatycki /Agencja FORUM

Płytę "Caviary To The General" nagrano w Satana Studio, a zmiksowano i poddano masteringowi w Tall Pine Records i Satanic Audio pod okiem Haldora Grunberga. Okładka następcy debiutanckiego longplaya "Indian Summer Brought Mushroom Clouds" (2020 r.) jest działem Mentalporn.

Drugi album blackmetalowego Terrestrial Hospice ujrzy światło dzienne 10 lutego 2023 roku w barwach polskiej Ancient Dead Productions (CD, na kasecie, cyfrowo).

Z kronikarskiego obowiązku przypomnijmy, że Terrestrial Hospice tworzą Inferno (perkusja / gitara / bas; członek formacji Witchmaster, Azarath i Behemoth) oraz znany z koncertowego składu norweskiego Gorgoroth Skyggen vel Paimon (wokal / gitara / bas; też w Tortorium, eks-Thunderbolt, Veles).

Premierowej kompozycji "In The Streams Of Phlegethon" Terrestrial Hospice możecie posłuchać poniżej:

Terrestrial Hospice - szczegóły albumu "Caviary To The General" (tracklista):

1. "Rat In A Burning Cage"
2. "In the Streams of Phlegethon"
3. "December Night"
4. "Extinction Delight"
5. "Vermin"
6. "The Last Dance"
7. "Memoir"
8. "Path to Mahasamadhi"
9. "Ars Moriendi".

