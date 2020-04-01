​Sorcerer: Szczegóły premiery albumu "Lamenting Of The Innocent"

Klasycznie doommetalowa formacja Sorcerer ze Sztokholmu wyda pod koniec maja trzecią płytę.

"Lamenting Of The Innocent" zmiksował i poddał masteringowi Ronnie Björnström, jedyny fachowiec spoza zespołu, który uczestniczył w procesie produkcji nowego albumu Sorcerer.

Do zespołu wrócił dawny perkusista Richard Evensand (Demonoid, eks-Therion), zupełnie nowym nabytkiem jest z kolei basista Justin Biggs.



W utworze "Deliverence" zaśpiewał gościnnie Johan Langquist, aktualny frontman Candlemass.



Wersję digipack wzbogaci bonusowy numer "Hellfire".



Longplay "Lamenting Of The Innocent" trafi na rynek 29 maja nakładem Metal Blade Records.



Teledysk do nowego singla "The Hammer Of Witches" Sorcerer możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto lista utworów albumu "Lamenting Of The Innocent":

1. "Persecution"

2. "The Hammer Of Witches"

3. "Lamenting Of The Innocent"

4. "Institoris"

5. "Where Spirits Die"

6. "Deliverance"

7. "Age Of The Damned"

8. "Condemned"

9. "Dance With The Devil"

10. "Path To Perdition".