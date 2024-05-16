"Torn From The Jaws Of Death", szósty studyjny album podopiecznych francuskiej wytworni Season Of Mist, zarejestrowano w studiu Torture Compound, nad czym czuwał Damiën Kerpentier, od 2018 roku perkusista Severe Torture. Miks i mastering wykonano w MbdL Productions pod okiem Mendela bij de Leija. Autorem okładki jest doskonale znany fanom muzyki metalowej, szwedzki artysta Pär Olofsson.

Następca longplaya "Slaughtered" (2010 r.) będzie mieć swą premierę 7 czerwca. Album dostępny będzie w wersji CD w digipacku, na winylu oraz cyfrowo.



Teledysk do tytułowej kompozycji z płyty "Torn From The Jaws Of Death" Severe Torture możecie zobaczyć poniżej:

Clip Severe Torture Torn From The Jaws of Death

Severe Torture - szczegóły albumu "Torn From The Jaws Of Death" (tracklista):

1. "The Death Of Everything"

2. "Marked By Blood And Darkness"

3. "Hogtied In Rope"

4. "Torn From The Jaws Of Death"

5. "Christ Immersion"

6. "Putrid Remains"

7. "The Pinnacle Of Suffering"

8. "Through Pain And Emptiness"

9. "Those Who Wished Me Dead"

10. "Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth".