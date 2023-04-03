Scar Symmetry: Sprawdź pierwszy singel z płyty "The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph)"
Na początku czerwca pierwszy od dziewięciu lat album wypuści szwedzka grupa Scar Symmetry.
Płyta "The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph)" będzie drugą częścią trylogii rozpoczętej na "The Singularity (Phase I - Neohumanity)", szóstym albumie death / progmetalowego Scar Symmetry z 2014 roku.
Szwedzi zawarli niedawno nową umowę z niemiecką Nuclear Blast Records, która zapowiedziała premierę "The Singularity (Phase II - Xenotaph)" na 9 czerwca.
Siódmy longplay Scar Symmetry pilotuje singel "Scorched Quadrant". Powstały do niego wideoklip możecie zobaczyć poniżej:
1. "Chrononautilus"
2. "Scorched Quadrant"
3. "Overworld"
4. "Altergeist"
5. "Reichsfall"
6. "Digiphrenia Dawn"
7. "Hyperborean Plains"
8. "Gridworm"
9. "A Voyage With Tailed Meteors"
10. "Soulscanner"
11. "Xenotaph".