Killer Be Killed: Szczegóły drugiej płyty "Reluctant Hero"

Amerykańska supergrupa Killer Be Killed ujawniła szczegóły dotyczące premiery nowego albumu.
Płytę "Reluctant Hero", następcę debiutanckiego longplaya "Killer Be Killed" z 2014 roku, wyprodukował ponownie Josh Wilbur, fachowiec współpracujący m.in. z grupami Gojira, Lamb Of God, Hatebreed i Avenged Sevenfold.
Drugi album Killer Be Killed trafi do sprzedaży 20 listopada nakładem niemieckiej Nuclear Blast Records.
Przypomnijmy, że Killer Be Killed tworzą Max Cavalera (wokal / gitara; Soulfly, eks-Sepultura), Greg Puciato (wokal / gitara; eks-The Dillinger Escape Plan) i Troy Sanders (wokal / bas; Mastodon), Ben Koller (perkusja; Converge) oraz Juan Montoya (gitara; Monstro, eks-Torche).
Nową płytę Killer Be Killed promuje już singel "Deconstructing Self-Destruction", w którym słyszymy wokale Cavalery, Puciato i Sandersa. Co więcej, owo potrójne wokalne uderzenie ma być obecnie we wszystkich pozostałych kompozycjach na "Reluctant Hero".
Premierowy numer "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" Killer Be Killed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:
Oto program albumu "Reluctant Hero":
1. "Deconstructing Self-Destruction"
2. "Dream Gone Bad"
3. "Left Of Center"
4. "Inner Calm From Outer Storms"
5. "Filthy Vagabond"
6. "From A Crowded Wound"
7. "The Great Purge"
8. "Comfort From Nothing"
9. "Animus"
10. "Dead Limbs"
11. "Reluctant Hero".