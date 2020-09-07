Killer Be Killed: Szczegóły drugiej płyty "Reluctant Hero"

Amerykańska supergrupa Killer Be Killed ujawniła szczegóły dotyczące premiery nowego albumu.

Płytę "Reluctant Hero", następcę debiutanckiego longplaya "Killer Be Killed" z 2014 roku, wyprodukował ponownie Josh Wilbur, fachowiec współpracujący m.in. z grupami Gojira, Lamb Of God, Hatebreed i Avenged Sevenfold.

Drugi album Killer Be Killed trafi do sprzedaży 20 listopada nakładem niemieckiej Nuclear Blast Records.



Przypomnijmy, że Killer Be Killed tworzą Max Cavalera (wokal / gitara; Soulfly, eks-Sepultura), Greg Puciato (wokal / gitara; eks-The Dillinger Escape Plan) i Troy Sanders (wokal / bas; Mastodon), Ben Koller (perkusja; Converge) oraz Juan Montoya (gitara; Monstro, eks-Torche).

Nową płytę Killer Be Killed promuje już singel "Deconstructing Self-Destruction", w którym słyszymy wokale Cavalery, Puciato i Sandersa. Co więcej, owo potrójne wokalne uderzenie ma być obecnie we wszystkich pozostałych kompozycjach na "Reluctant Hero".



Premierowy numer "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" Killer Be Killed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto program albumu "Reluctant Hero":

1. "Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

2. "Dream Gone Bad"

3. "Left Of Center"

4. "Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

5. "Filthy Vagabond"

6. "From A Crowded Wound"

7. "The Great Purge"

8. "Comfort From Nothing"

9. "Animus"

10. "Dead Limbs"

11. "Reluctant Hero".