Killer Be Killed: Szczegóły drugiej płyty "Reluctant Hero"

55 minut temu

Amerykańska supergrupa Killer Be Killed ujawniła szczegóły dotyczące premiery nowego albumu.

Max Cavalera jest członkiem Killer Be Killed

Płytę "Reluctant Hero", następcę debiutanckiego longplaya "Killer Be Killed" z 2014 roku, wyprodukował ponownie Josh Wilbur, fachowiec współpracujący m.in. z grupami Gojira, Lamb Of God, Hatebreed i Avenged Sevenfold.

Drugi album Killer Be Killed trafi do sprzedaży 20 listopada nakładem niemieckiej Nuclear Blast Records.

Przypomnijmy, że Killer Be Killed tworzą Max Cavalera (wokal / gitara; Soulfly, eks-Sepultura), Greg Puciato (wokal / gitara; eks-The Dillinger Escape Plan) i Troy Sanders (wokal / bas; Mastodon), Ben Koller (perkusja; Converge) oraz Juan Montoya (gitara; Monstro, eks-Torche).

Nową płytę Killer Be Killed promuje już singel "Deconstructing Self-Destruction", w którym słyszymy wokale Cavalery, Puciato i Sandersa. Co więcej, owo potrójne wokalne uderzenie ma być obecnie we wszystkich pozostałych kompozycjach na "Reluctant Hero".

Premierowy numer "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" Killer Be Killed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto program albumu "Reluctant Hero":

1. "Deconstructing Self-Destruction"
2. "Dream Gone Bad"
3. "Left Of Center"
4. "Inner Calm From Outer Storms"
5. "Filthy Vagabond"
6. "From A Crowded Wound"
7. "The Great Purge"
8. "Comfort From Nothing"
9. "Animus"
10. "Dead Limbs"
11. "Reluctant Hero".

