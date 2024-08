1. "Only You (And You Alone)" - The Platters

2. "Bye Bye Bye" - N SYNC

3. "Angel of the Morning" - Merrilee Rush & The Turnabouts

4. "SLASH" - Stray Kids

5. "Glamorous" - Fergie

6. "Iris" - The Goo Goo Dolls

7. "The Power of Love" - Huey Lewis & The News

8. "I'm a Ramblin' Man" - Waylon Jennings

9. "You Belong to Me" - Patsy Cline (Featuring - The Jordanaires)

10. "The Lady in Red" - Chris de Burgh

11. "I'm With You" - Avril Lavigne

12. "The Greatest Show" (From The Greatest Showman/Soundtrack Version) - Zac Efron and Zendaya and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and "The Greatest Showman" Ensemble

13. "You're the One That I Want" - Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

14. "I'll Be Seeing You" - Jimmy Durante

15. "Make Me Lose Control" - Eric Carmen

16. "You're All I Need to Get By" (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra) - Aretha Franklin

17. "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" - Green Day

18. "LFG" (Theme from Deadpool & Wolverine) - Rob Simonsen