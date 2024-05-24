Pierwsza od siedmiu lat płyta Replacire, którego członkowie są absolwentami prestiżowej bostońskiej uczelni Berklee College Of Music, nagrano w studiu Ugly Duck. Produkcją zajął się Eric Alper, gitarzysta Replacire. Miks i mastering w szwedzkim studiu Fascination Street wykonał Jens Bogren. Autorem okładki jest Andrew Tremblay.



Dodajmy, że wokalistą Replacire jest James Dorton, który od 2022 roku stoi również przy mikrofonie w kalifornijskim The Faceless. Muzyk znany jest także z prog / deathmetalowego Black Crown Initiate.

Następca longplaya "Do Not Deviate" (2017 r.) będzie mieć swą premierę 21 czerwca nakładem francuskiej wytwórni Season Of Mist (CD, na winylu, drogą elektroniczną).

Nowy materiał Replacire promują trzy single: "The Center That Cannot Hold", "A Fine Manipulation" i wypuszczony niedwano "The Helix Unravels". Ostatni z nich możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Wideo Replacire - "The Helix Unravels" (Official Audio) 2024

Replacire - szczegóły albumu "The Center That Cannot Hold" (tracklista):

1. "Bloody-Tongued And Screaming"

2. "The Center That Cannot Hold"

3. "Living Hell"

4. "A Fine Manipulation"

5. "The Helix Unravels"

6. "Drag Yourself Along The Earth"

7. "Inglorious Impunity"

8. "The Ghost In The Mirror"

9. "Hoard The Trauma Like Wealth"

10. "Transfixed On The Work"

11. "Uncontrolled And Unfulfilled".



