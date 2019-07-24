Pathology przed premierą albumu "Reborn To Kill"

Kalifornijska formacja Pathology spod znaku brutalnego death metalu wyda na początku sierpnia nową płytę.

Pathology w sierpniu przedstawią nową płytę /Oficjalna strona zespołu

"Reborn To Kill", 10. album grupy z San Diego, powstał w studiu Sharkbite w Oakland pod okiem producenta Zacka Ohrena (m.in. Machine Head, Suffocation), który odpowiadał również za mastering.

Reklama

Jeśli chodzi okładkę, zespół ponownie zaangażował do tego zadania cenionego szwedzkiego artystę Pära Olofssona.

W jednym z utworów usłyszymy gościnnie Trevora Strnada z detroickiego The Black Dahlia Murder.

Płyta "Reborn To Kill" będzie mieć swą premierę 9 sierpnia nakładem chicagowskiej Pavement Entertainment.

Z nowym numerem "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls" Pathology możecie się zapoznać poniżej:



Wideo Pathology – Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls

Oto lista utworów albumu "Reborn To Kill":

1. "Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls"

2. "Forced Regression"

3. "The Beast Within"

4. "Frothing At The Mouth"

5. "Empathy Ends"

6. "Dragged Into The Cave"

7. "Pit Of Bones"

8. "The Druids Gavel"

9. "Crematorium Flames"

10. "Stone Axe Dismemberment"

11. "Predation"

12. "Celestial Condemnation".



