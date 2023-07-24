Heads For The Dead: Szczegóły EP-ki "In The Absence Of Faith"

Za nagrania, miks i mastering, które odbyły się w Studio Unbound, odpowiadał - znany z m.in. Wombbath i Massacre - Szwed Jonny Pettersson, który w Heads For The Dead gra na gitarze, basie i klawiszach. Okładkę "In The Absence Of Faith" zaprojektowało singapurskie Dedy Badic Art.

"Heart of Darkness", "Taste Of Terror", "The God Forsaken", "Self-Immolation In Fire" i "Possession" - to tytuły utworów, które usłyszymy na nowej EP-ce Heads For The Dead.



"In The Absence Of Faith" będzie mieć swą premierę 1 września nakładem zasłużonej singapurskiej Pulverised Records (CD, na winylu, cyfrowo) i niemieckiej War Anthem Records (na kasecie).



Przypomnijmy, że skład Heads For The Dead uzupełniają brytyjski perkusista Jon Rudin; znany z Sentient Horror, amerykański gitarzysta prowadzący Matt Moliti; i niemiecki wokalista Ralf Hauber z Revel In Flesh.

Z premierową kompozycją "Self-Immolation In Fire" Heads For The Dead możecie się zapoznać poniżej: