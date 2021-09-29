Gaahls Wyrd po nagraniach. Kiedy premiera EP-ki "The Humming Mountain"?

"The Humming Mountain", nowa EP-ka zespołu, na czele którego stoi Kristian Eivind Espedal vel Gaahl, były wokalista norweskich grup Gorgoroth i Wardruna, trafi pod sklepowe strzechy 5 listopada w barwach francuskiej wytwórni Season Of Mist (CD w digipacku, cyfrowo, na winylu).



Okładkowe zdjęcie jest również dziełem Gaahla.

"The Seed", "The Humming Mountain", "The Dwell", "Awakening Remains - Before Leaving" i "The Sleep" - to tytuły utworów, które usłyszymy na nowym materiale black / heavymetalowego kwartetu z Bergen.



Reklama

Tytułową kompozycję z EP-ki "The Humming Mountain" Gaahls Wyrd możecie sprawdzić poniżej: