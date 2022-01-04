Venator: Debiut nagrany

Pierwszą płytę heavymetalowego kwintetu z Austrii wyda niemiecka Dying Victims Productions. Wytwórnia z Essen szykuje wersję CD, odsłonę cyfrową, edycję kasetową oraz winylową. Datę premiery wyznaczono na 25 lutego.

Autorem okładki "Echoes From The Gutter" jest Hans Huemer, wokalista Venator.

Debiutancki album Austriaków pilotuje singel "Nightrider". Możecie go posłuchać poniżej:

Wideo Venator - Nightrider (Echoes from the Gutter 2022)

Oto lista utworów płyty "Echoes From The Gutter":

1. "Howl At The Rain"

2. "Seventh Seal"

3. "Red And Black"

4. "Nightrider"

5. "Manic Man"

6. "Made Of Light"

7. "The Rising"

8. "The Hexx"

9. "Streets Of Gold".