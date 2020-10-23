Debiut Serpents Oath gotowy

Blackmetalowe trio Serpents Oath z Belgii nagrało pierwszy album.

Grupa Serpents Oath przygotowała debiutancki album /materiały prasowe

"Nihil", tak bowiem brzmi jego tytuł, zarejestrowano w niemieckim studiu Stage One pod okiem tamtejszego producenta Andy'ego Classena (m.in. Belphegor, Legion Of The Damned).

Autorem okładki pierwszego longplaya Serpents Oath jest meksykański artysta Néstor Ávalos.

Debiutancki album tria w osobach Daenum (gitara), Tes Re Oth (wokal) i Draghul (perkusja) wyda niderlandzka Soulseller Records (CD w digipacku, na winylu, drogą elektroniczną).

Premierę zaplanowano na 4 grudnia.

Kompozycji “Speaking In Tongues" Serpents Oath możecie posłychać poniżej:

Wideo Serpents Oath - Speaking in Tongues (Lyric Video)

Oto lista utworów albumu "Nihil":

1. "Vox Mortis"

2. "Speaking In Tongues"

3. "Leviathan Speaks"

4. "Thrice Cursed"

5. "Malediction"

6. "Serpents Of Eight"

7. "Bestia Resurrectus"

8. "Into The Abyss"

9. "Mephisto"

10. "The Beast Reborn"

11. "The Swords Of Night And Day"

12. "Beyond The Gates".