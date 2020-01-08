Debiut Beast Of Revelation

Niderlandzko-amerykański projekt Beast Of Revelation wypuści w marcu pierwszy album.

Beast Of Revelation szykuje debiut /Oficjalna strona zespołu

"The Ancient Ritual Of Death", debiutancki longplay doom / deathmetalowego tria, ujrzy światło dzienne 6 marca nakładem niemieckiej Iron Bonehead Productions (CD, winyl).



Autorem okładki jest Manuel Tinnemans.



Wyjaśnijmy, że spiritus movens Beast Of Revelation jest A.J. van Drenth (gitara / bas / wokal wspierający), muzyk znany z grup Temple, Throne i Beyond Belief, któremu towarzyszą drugi Holender - Bob Bagchus (perkusja), były członek m.in. Asphyx, oraz sam John McEntee (wokal), niestrudzony lider amerykańskiego Incantation.



Z tytułowym utworem z longplaya "The Ancient Ritual Of Death" Beast Of Revelation możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Wideo Beast Of Revelation - Ancient Ritual Of Death

Oto program albumu "The Ancient Ritual Of Death":



1. "Legions"

2. "The Great Tribulation"

3. "The Cryptic Void"

4. "The Fallen Ones"

5. "Beast VI"

6. "The Days Of Vengeance"

7. "The Ancient Ritual Of Death"

8. "The Unholy Roman Empire"

9. "We, The Lords Of Chaos".