Carnal Savagery: Album "Scent Of Death" gotowy. Kiedy premiera?

"Scent Of Death", trzeci album muzyków z Goeteborga, ujrzy światło dzienne 29 kwietnia, czym zajmie się waszyngtońska Moribund Records. Wersję CD wzbogaci bonusowy numer "To Moulder In A Grave".

Przypomnijmy, że Carnal Savagery parają się oldskulowym death metalem, który powinien znaleźć uznanie wśród fanów m.in. Entombed, Grave i Dismember.

Z tytułową kompozycją z longplaya "Scent Of Death" Carnal Savagery możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Wideo CARNAL SAVAGERY "Scent of Death"

Oto lista utworów albumu "Scent Of Death":

1. "Deformed Bodies"

2. "A Vacant Casket"

3. "Rotten Immortals"

4. "Scent Of Death"

5. "Impaled Tortured And Left For Dead"

6. "Leeches"

7. "Writhed In Agony"

8. "Mortuary Of The Unblessed"

9. "Cranial Sodomy"

10. "Tombs Of The Deformed".