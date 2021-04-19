The Day Of The Beast z nowym albumem w nowej wytwórni

Amerykańska formacja The Day Of The Beast wyda w czerwcu czwarty longplay.

Grupa The Day Of The Beast niedługo wyda nowy album /Chris Joao /materiały prasowe

"Indisputably Carnivorous", nowa płyta black / thrashoowej grupy z Wirginii, ujrzy światło dzienne w barwach kalifornijskiej Prosthetic Records, z którą muzycy The Day Of The Beast podpisali właśnie kontrakt.

Materiał będzie mieć swą premierę 18 czerwca.

Wokale na album wyprodukowany przez zespół zarejestrowano pod okiem Tony'ego Petrocelly'ego w studiu Trepan. Miksem i masteringiem zajął się Zack Ohren w swoim studiu Castle Ultimate w Oakland.

Autorem okładki pierwszej od czterech lat płyty The Day Of The Beast jest chiński artysta Guang Yang.

Pilotujący to wydawnictwo singel "Disturbing Roars At Twilight" The Day Of The Beast możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto lista utworów albumu "Indisputably Carnivorous":



1. "Corruptor / Infestor"

2. "Disturbing Roars At Twilight"

3. "Indisputably Carnivorous"

4. "Enter The Witch House"

5. "Annihilation Prayer"

6. "Venomous Procession"

7. "On Top Many Layers Of Horror"

8. "Black Forms Materialize"

9. "Judas In Hell Be Proud"

10. "On Wyverns Wings To Oblivion".