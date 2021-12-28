Reklama

Spartan: Album "Of Kings And Gods" gotowy. Kiedy premiera?

Wiadomości
13 minut temu

Miłośnicy greckiej mitologii z niderlandzkiej grupy Spartan przygotowali drugi longplay.

Spartan po raz drugi

"Of Kings And Gods" będzie pierwszą płytą power / deathmetalowców od siedmiu lat.

Nagrania odbyły się w studiu Top Floor, a miks i mastering w duńskim studiu Hansen.

Premierę w barwach rumuńskiej Pest Records zaplanowano na 14 stycznia 2022 roku. Materiał dostępny będzie w dwóch edycjach CD (jedna w digipacku) oraz drogą elektroniczną.

Z nowym utworem "Birth Of A God" Spartan możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Sprawdźcie także wypuszczony w listopadzie numer "Prometheus":

Oto program płyty "Of Kings And Gods":

1. "The Fires Of Helios (Intro)"
2. "Prometheus"
3. "Birth Of A God (Alexander Part 1)"
4. "A Siren Song (Odysseus Part 2)"
5. "The Trial"
6. "Son Of Kronos (Interlude)"
7. "King Of The Pantheon"
8. "Supremacy"
9. "Tomb Of The Great (Alexander Part 2)"
10. "Kingdom Of The Dead (Odysseus Part 1)".

