Live Burial przed premierą płyty "Curse Of The Forlorn"
Już 23 września fani death metalu będą mogli sięgnąć po trzeci album angielskiej formacji Live Burial.
Płytę "Curse Of The Forlorn" zarejestrowano we współpracy z inżynierem dźwięku Davidem Curlem. Miksem i masteringiem nowego albumu deathmetalowego kwintetu z Newcastle zajął się Dan Mullins, były perkusista m.in. Bal-Sagoth i My Dying Bride. Autorem okładki jest brytyjski artysta Luke Oram.
Trzecią płytę Live Burial wyda indyjska Transcending Obscurity Records (CD, na winylu i kasecie, cyfrowo).
Dodajmy, że masywny death metal Live Burial powinien przypaść do gustu miłośnikom twórczości m.in. Asphyx, Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Obituary, Morgoth i Autopsy.
Z opublikowanym właśnie, nowym utworem "Despair Of The Lost Self" Live Burial możecie się zapoznać poniżej:
1. "Despair Of The Lost Self"2. "The Ordeal Of Purification"
3. "My Head As Tribute"
4. "Exhumation And Execution"
5. "Blood And Copper"
6. "Sepulchre Of Collapsed Kingdoms"
7. "This Prison I Call Flesh".