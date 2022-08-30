Live Burial przed premierą płyty "Curse Of The Forlorn"

Płytę "Curse Of The Forlorn" zarejestrowano we współpracy z inżynierem dźwięku Davidem Curlem. Miksem i masteringiem nowego albumu deathmetalowego kwintetu z Newcastle zajął się Dan Mullins, były perkusista m.in. Bal-Sagoth i My Dying Bride. Autorem okładki jest brytyjski artysta Luke Oram.

Trzecią płytę Live Burial wyda indyjska Transcending Obscurity Records (CD, na winylu i kasecie, cyfrowo).

Dodajmy, że masywny death metal Live Burial powinien przypaść do gustu miłośnikom twórczości m.in. Asphyx, Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Obituary, Morgoth i Autopsy.

Z opublikowanym właśnie, nowym utworem "Despair Of The Lost Self" Live Burial możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Wideo LIVE BURIAL (UK) - Despair of the Lost Self (Death Metal) Transcending Obscurity Records

Live Burial - program albumu "Curse Of The Forlorn" (tracklista):

1. "Despair Of The Lost Self"2. "The Ordeal Of Purification"

3. "My Head As Tribute"

4. "Exhumation And Execution"

5. "Blood And Copper"

6. "Sepulchre Of Collapsed Kingdoms"

7. "This Prison I Call Flesh".