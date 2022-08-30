Reklama

Live Burial przed premierą płyty "Curse Of The Forlorn"

Wiadomości
9 minut temu

Już 23 września fani death metalu będą mogli sięgnąć po trzeci album angielskiej formacji Live Burial.

Live Burial po raz trzeci /Oficjalna strona zespołu

Płytę "Curse Of The Forlorn" zarejestrowano we współpracy z inżynierem dźwięku Davidem Curlem. Miksem i masteringiem nowego albumu deathmetalowego kwintetu z Newcastle zajął się Dan Mullins, były perkusista m.in. Bal-Sagoth i My Dying Bride. Autorem okładki jest brytyjski artysta Luke Oram.

Trzecią płytę Live Burial wyda indyjska Transcending Obscurity Records (CD, na winylu i kasecie, cyfrowo).

Dodajmy, że masywny death metal Live Burial powinien przypaść do gustu miłośnikom twórczości m.in. Asphyx, Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Obituary, Morgoth i Autopsy.

Z opublikowanym właśnie, nowym utworem "Despair Of The Lost Self" Live Burial możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Live Burial - program albumu "Curse Of The Forlorn" (tracklista):

1. "Despair Of The Lost Self"2. "The Ordeal Of Purification"
3. "My Head As Tribute"
4. "Exhumation And Execution"
5. "Blood And Copper"
6. "Sepulchre Of Collapsed Kingdoms"
7. "This Prison I Call Flesh".

