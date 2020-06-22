Disavowed: szczegóły albumu "Revocation Of The Fallen"

Holenderska formacja Disavowed ujawniła szczegóły premiery trzeciej płyty.
Materiał na nowy album brutalnych deathmetalowców z Amsterdamu nagrano m.in. w studiach Audiovisualz (wokal) i Kohlekeller (perkusja oraz miks i mastering).
Okładkę zaprojektował holenderski artysta Jorg de Vos.
Płyta "Revocation Of The Fallen" będzie mieć swą premierę 31 lipca
Ukaże się nakładem indonezyjskiej wytwórni Brutal Mind (CD, kaseta).
Nowy utwór "The Process Of Comprehension" Disavowed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:
Oto program longplaya "Revocation Of The Fallen":
1. "The Process Of Comprehension"
2. "The Enlightened One"
3. "Revocation Of The Fallen"
4. "Imposed Afterlife"
5. "Deformed Construct"
6. "Therapeutic Dissonance"
7. "Defractured In Contemplation"
8. "Egocentric Entity"
9. "The Inevitable Outcome"
10. "Facing The Singularity"