Disavowed: szczegóły albumu "Revocation Of The Fallen"

Holenderska formacja Disavowed ujawniła szczegóły premiery trzeciej płyty.

Disavowed zdradzili szczegóły trzeciej płyty /materiały prasowe

Materiał na nowy album brutalnych deathmetalowców z Amsterdamu nagrano m.in. w studiach Audiovisualz (wokal) i Kohlekeller (perkusja oraz miks i mastering).

Reklama

Okładkę zaprojektował holenderski artysta Jorg de Vos.

Płyta "Revocation Of The Fallen" będzie mieć swą premierę 31 lipca

Ukaże się nakładem indonezyjskiej wytwórni Brutal Mind (CD, kaseta).

Nowy utwór "The Process Of Comprehension" Disavowed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Wideo DISAVOWED - THE PROCESS OF COMPREHENSION [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] (2020) SW EXCLUSIVE

Oto program longplaya "Revocation Of The Fallen":

1. "The Process Of Comprehension"

2. "The Enlightened One"

3. "Revocation Of The Fallen"

4. "Imposed Afterlife"

5. "Deformed Construct"

6. "Therapeutic Dissonance"

7. "Defractured In Contemplation"

8. "Egocentric Entity"

9. "The Inevitable Outcome"

10. "Facing The Singularity"