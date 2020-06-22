Reklama

Disavowed: szczegóły albumu "Revocation Of The Fallen"

59 minut temu

Holenderska formacja Disavowed ujawniła szczegóły premiery trzeciej płyty.

Materiał na nowy album brutalnych deathmetalowców z Amsterdamu nagrano m.in. w studiach Audiovisualz (wokal) i Kohlekeller (perkusja oraz miks i mastering).

Okładkę zaprojektował holenderski artysta Jorg de Vos.

Płyta "Revocation Of The Fallen" będzie mieć swą premierę 31 lipca 

Ukaże się nakładem indonezyjskiej wytwórni Brutal Mind (CD, kaseta).

Nowy utwór "The Process Of Comprehension" Disavowed możecie sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto program longplaya "Revocation Of The Fallen":

1. "The Process Of Comprehension"
2. "The Enlightened One"
3. "Revocation Of The Fallen"
4. "Imposed Afterlife"
5. "Deformed Construct"
6. "Therapeutic Dissonance"
7. "Defractured In Contemplation"
8. "Egocentric Entity"
9. "The Inevitable Outcome"
10. "Facing The Singularity"

