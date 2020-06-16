Reklama

The Acacia Strain: Nowy album "Slow Decay". Kiedy premiera?

41 minut temu

Amerykańska grupa The Acacia Strain opublikuje pod koniec lipca nowy longplay.

The Acacia Strain przed premierą

"Slow Decay", ósmą dużą płytę deathcore'owców z Chicopee w stanie Massachusetts, wyda Rise Records, która zaplanowała jej premierę na 24 lipca.  Zapowiedzią nowego dokonania The Acacia Strain jest wypuszczona właśnie siedmiocalówka "Y" z kompozycjami "One Thousand Painful Stings" i "Earth Will Become Death" - obie znajdziemy również na nowym albumie.

Wśród gości na "Slow Decay" pojawili się m.in. Aaron Heard, Jess Nyx, Zach Hatfield i Courtney LaPlante.

Ostatnia z wymienionych, na co dzień wokalistka grupy Spiritbox, wystąpiła gościnnie we wspomnianym numerze "One Thousand Painful Stings". Możecie go sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto lista utworów albumu "Slow Decay":

1. "Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat"
2. "Crippling Poison" 
3. "Seeing God"
4. "Solace And Serenity"
5. "The Lucid Dream"
6. "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled"
7. "Crossgates"
8. "Inverted Person"
9. "Chhinnamasta"
10. "One Thousand Painful Stings"
11. "Birds Of Paradise, Birds Of Prey" 
12. "Earth Will Become Death".

