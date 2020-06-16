The Acacia Strain: Nowy album "Slow Decay". Kiedy premiera?

Amerykańska grupa The Acacia Strain opublikuje pod koniec lipca nowy longplay.

"Slow Decay", ósmą dużą płytę deathcore'owców z Chicopee w stanie Massachusetts, wyda Rise Records, która zaplanowała jej premierę na 24 lipca. Zapowiedzią nowego dokonania The Acacia Strain jest wypuszczona właśnie siedmiocalówka "Y" z kompozycjami "One Thousand Painful Stings" i "Earth Will Become Death" - obie znajdziemy również na nowym albumie.

Wśród gości na "Slow Decay" pojawili się m.in. Aaron Heard, Jess Nyx, Zach Hatfield i Courtney LaPlante.



Ostatnia z wymienionych, na co dzień wokalistka grupy Spiritbox, wystąpiła gościnnie we wspomnianym numerze "One Thousand Painful Stings". Możecie go sprawdzić poniżej:

Oto lista utworów albumu "Slow Decay":



1. "Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat"

2. "Crippling Poison"

3. "Seeing God"

4. "Solace And Serenity"

5. "The Lucid Dream"

6. "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled"

7. "Crossgates"

8. "Inverted Person"

9. "Chhinnamasta"

10. "One Thousand Painful Stings"

11. "Birds Of Paradise, Birds Of Prey"

12. "Earth Will Become Death".