The Acacia Strain: Nowy album "Slow Decay". Kiedy premiera?

Amerykańska grupa The Acacia Strain opublikuje pod koniec lipca nowy longplay.
"Slow Decay", ósmą dużą płytę deathcore'owców z Chicopee w stanie Massachusetts, wyda Rise Records, która zaplanowała jej premierę na 24 lipca. Zapowiedzią nowego dokonania The Acacia Strain jest wypuszczona właśnie siedmiocalówka "Y" z kompozycjami "One Thousand Painful Stings" i "Earth Will Become Death" - obie znajdziemy również na nowym albumie.
Wśród gości na "Slow Decay" pojawili się m.in. Aaron Heard, Jess Nyx, Zach Hatfield i Courtney LaPlante.
Ostatnia z wymienionych, na co dzień wokalistka grupy Spiritbox, wystąpiła gościnnie we wspomnianym numerze "One Thousand Painful Stings". Możecie go sprawdzić poniżej:
Oto lista utworów albumu "Slow Decay":
1. "Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat"
2. "Crippling Poison"
3. "Seeing God"
4. "Solace And Serenity"
5. "The Lucid Dream"
6. "I Breathed In The Smoke Deeply It Tasted Like Death And I Smiled"
7. "Crossgates"
8. "Inverted Person"
9. "Chhinnamasta"
10. "One Thousand Painful Stings"
11. "Birds Of Paradise, Birds Of Prey"
12. "Earth Will Become Death".