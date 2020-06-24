Mercyless: album "The Mother Of All Plagues" gotowy

Francuscy pionierzy death / thrash metalu z Mercyless przygotowali siódmą płytę.

Mercyless przygotowali siódmy album /materiały prasowe

Album "The Mother Of All Plagues" powstał w całości we francuskim studiu Vamacara.

Autorem okładki jest meksykański artysta Nestor Avalos, którego prace zdobią także nagrania m.in. Bloodbath, Blut Aus Nord, Hecate Enthroned i Moonspell.

Płyta będzie mieć swą premierę 21 sierpnia nakładem francuskiej XenoKorp na CD i winylu.

Z nowym utworem "All Souls Are Mine" Mercyless możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Wideo MERCYLESS "All Souls Are Mine"

Oto lista kompozycji albumu "The Mother Of All Plagues":

1. "Infection"

2. "Rival Of The Nazarene"

3. "Banished From Heaven"

4. "Bring Me His Head"

5. "Contagion"

6. "Laqueum Diaboli"

7. "Descending To Conquer"

8. "Inherit The Kingdom Of Horus"

9. "The Mother Of All Plagues"

10. "All Souls Are Mine"

11. "Litany Of Supplication".