Reklama

Mercyless: album "The Mother Of All Plagues" gotowy

Wiadomości
10 minut temu

Francuscy pionierzy death / thrash metalu z Mercyless przygotowali siódmą płytę.

Mercyless przygotowali siódmy album

Album "The Mother Of All Plagues" powstał w całości we francuskim studiu Vamacara.

Reklama

Autorem okładki jest meksykański artysta Nestor Avalos, którego prace zdobią także nagrania m.in. Bloodbath, Blut Aus Nord, Hecate EnthronedMoonspell.

Płyta będzie mieć swą premierę 21 sierpnia nakładem francuskiej XenoKorp na CD i winylu. 

Z nowym utworem "All Souls Are Mine" Mercyless możecie się zapoznać poniżej:

Oto lista kompozycji albumu "The Mother Of All Plagues":

1. "Infection"
2. "Rival Of The Nazarene"
3. "Banished From Heaven"
4. "Bring Me His Head"
5. "Contagion"
6. "Laqueum Diaboli"
7. "Descending To Conquer"
8. "Inherit The Kingdom Of Horus"
9. "The Mother Of All Plagues"
10. "All Souls Are Mine"
11. "Litany Of Supplication".

INTERIA.PL

Reklama

Dowiedz się więcej na temat: Mercyless | nowa płyta

Reklama

Reklama

Reklama

Reklama

Strona główna INTERIA.PL

Polecamy

Dziś w Interii

Raporty specjalne

Rekomendacje

Reklama

Reklama