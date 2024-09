1. "Fear Of The Unknown"

2. "Xenophobia (Prologue)"

3. "Ritual Of The Abyss"

4. "Ensnarers Within"

5. "Death May Die"

6. "Chasm (Prologue)"

7. "The Colour Out Of Space"

8. "In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches"

9. "The Things That Were And Shall Be Again"

10. "Xothic (Prologue)"

11. "Dead-Life: ReAnimator"

12. "Shriek Of The Castle Freak"

13. "Curse Of The Resonator"

14. "Horrors Of Hidden Truth"

15. "Shroud Of Shadows"

16. "Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour".