1. "Frames Of Humanity"

2. "Legacy Of The World"

3. "The Day We Obscured The Sun"

4. "The Seed"

5. "I Wish"

6. "The Calm Before The Storm"

7. "What You Most Desire"

8. "The Conscience Of Everything"

9. "Where Innocence Disappears"

10. "Idle Mind"

11. "Synchrolife"

12. "Inception"

13. "The Departure".