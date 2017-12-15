Eminem: Nowa płyta "Revival" po czterech latach

Wiadomości
Wczoraj, 15 grudnia (13:11)

W piątek 15 grudnia do sklepów trafił nowy album Eminema - "Revival".

Eminem prezentuje album "Revival"

"Revival" to następca "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" z 2013 r.

Reklama

Sprawdź tekst i tłumaczenie utworu "Walk On Water" w serwisie Teksciory.pl!

Na nowej płycie Eminema znalazło się aż 19 utworów, w tym m.in. "Walk On Water" z gościnnym udziałem Beyonce, "Untouchable" oraz "River" nagrany wspólnie z Edem Sheeranem.

Wśród gości znaleźli się także Alicia Keys, P!nk, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, PHRESHERX Ambassadors.

Za produkcję albumu odpowiadają Dr. Dre oraz Rick Rubin.

Sprawdź tekst utworu "River" w serwisie Teksciory.pl!

Oto szczegóły płyty "Revival":

1. "Walk On Water" (feat. Beyonce)
2. "Believe"
3. "Chloraseptic" (feat. PHRESHER)
4. "Untouchable"
5. "River" (feat. Ed Sheeran)
6. "Remind Me (Intro)"
7. "Remind Me"
8. "Revival (Interlude)"
9. "Like Home" (feat. Alicia Keys)
10. "Bad Husband" (feat. X Ambassadors)
11. "Tragic Endings" (feat. Skylar Grey)
12. "Framed"
13. "Nowhere Fast" (feat. Kehlani)
14. "Heat"
15. "Offended"
16. "Needed Me" (feat. P!nk)
17. "In Your Head"
18. "Castle"
19. "Arose".

Sprawdź tekst utworu "Untouchable" w serwisie Teksciory.pl!

Dowiedz się więcej na temat: Eminem | nowa płyta

Reklama

Najlepsze tematy

Reklama

Strona główna INTERIA.PL

Polecamy

Rekomendacje

Reklama

Reklama

Reklama