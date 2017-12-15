Eminem: Nowa płyta "Revival" po czterech latach

W piątek 15 grudnia do sklepów trafił nowy album Eminema - "Revival".

Eminem prezentuje album "Revival" /fot. Brian Kelly /Universal Music Polska

"Revival" to następca "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" z 2013 r.

Clip Eminem Walk On Water (Lyric Video) ft. Beyoncé

Na nowej płycie Eminema znalazło się aż 19 utworów, w tym m.in. "Walk On Water" z gościnnym udziałem Beyonce, "Untouchable" oraz "River" nagrany wspólnie z Edem Sheeranem.

Wśród gości znaleźli się także Alicia Keys, P!nk, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, PHRESHER i X Ambassadors.

Za produkcję albumu odpowiadają Dr. Dre oraz Rick Rubin.



Wideo Eminem - River (Audio) ft. Ed Sheeran

Oto szczegóły płyty "Revival":

1. "Walk On Water" (feat. Beyonce)

2. "Believe"

3. "Chloraseptic" (feat. PHRESHER)

4. "Untouchable"

5. "River" (feat. Ed Sheeran)

6. "Remind Me (Intro)"

7. "Remind Me"

8. "Revival (Interlude)"

9. "Like Home" (feat. Alicia Keys)

10. "Bad Husband" (feat. X Ambassadors)

11. "Tragic Endings" (feat. Skylar Grey)

12. "Framed"

13. "Nowhere Fast" (feat. Kehlani)

14. "Heat"

15. "Offended"

16. "Needed Me" (feat. P!nk)

17. "In Your Head"

18. "Castle"

19. "Arose".

Wideo Eminem - Untouchable (Audio)

