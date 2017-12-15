Eminem: Nowa płyta "Revival" po czterech latach

W piątek 15 grudnia do sklepów trafił nowy album Eminema - "Revival".
"Revival" to następca "The Marshall Mathers LP 2" z 2013 r.
Sprawdź tekst i tłumaczenie utworu "Walk On Water" w serwisie Teksciory.pl!
Na nowej płycie Eminema znalazło się aż 19 utworów, w tym m.in. "Walk On Water" z gościnnym udziałem Beyonce, "Untouchable" oraz "River" nagrany wspólnie z Edem Sheeranem.
Wśród gości znaleźli się także Alicia Keys, P!nk, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, PHRESHER i X Ambassadors.
Za produkcję albumu odpowiadają Dr. Dre oraz Rick Rubin.
Sprawdź tekst utworu "River" w serwisie Teksciory.pl!
Oto szczegóły płyty "Revival":
1. "Walk On Water" (feat. Beyonce)
2. "Believe"
3. "Chloraseptic" (feat. PHRESHER)
4. "Untouchable"
5. "River" (feat. Ed Sheeran)
6. "Remind Me (Intro)"
7. "Remind Me"
8. "Revival (Interlude)"
9. "Like Home" (feat. Alicia Keys)
10. "Bad Husband" (feat. X Ambassadors)
11. "Tragic Endings" (feat. Skylar Grey)
12. "Framed"
13. "Nowhere Fast" (feat. Kehlani)
14. "Heat"
15. "Offended"
16. "Needed Me" (feat. P!nk)
17. "In Your Head"
18. "Castle"
19. "Arose".