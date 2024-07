Na scenie Cover Camp Festival usłyszmy nawiększe przeboje w wykonaniu: Chilli Pepes, Guns 2 Roses, AC/DC UK, Melissa Totten as Madonna, Maroon Live, Jeff Dingle as Bruno Mars, Totally Tina, Fore Fighters, Not The Rolling Stones, Boot Led Zeppelin, Tania Alboni as Amy Winehouse, Andrew Browning as George Michael oraz Sergio Cortes as Michael Jackson.