Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande faworytkami [NOMINACJE]

W środę, 20 listopada, ogłoszono nominację do Grammy 2020. To najważniejsze nagrody w przemyśle muzycznym.
Najwięcej szans na statuetkę mają Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande. W kilku kategoriach nominowany jest też utwór "Bad Guy".
O statuetkę w najważniejszej kategorii - album roku - powalczą: Bon Iver ("i,i"), Lana Del Rey ("Norman F*cking Rockwell"), Billie Eilish ("When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"), Ariana Grande ("thank u, next"), H.E.R ("I Used to Know Her"), Lil Nas X ("7"), Lizzo ("Cuz I Love You") i Vampire Weekend ("Father of the Bridge").
O miano najlepszego utworu roku konkurują: "Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga), "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish), "Bring My Flowers Now" (Brandi Carlie), "Hard Place" (H.E.R.), "Lover" (Taylor Swift), "Norman F*cking Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey), "Someone You Loved" (Lewis Capaldi), "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo).
Statuetkę dla najlepszego nowego artysty mogę otrzymać: Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, Yola.
Oto pełna lista nominacji do Grammy 2020:
Album roku:
Bon Iver - "i,i"
Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"
Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"
H.E.R - "I Used to Know Her"
Lil Nas X - "7"
Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"
Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bridge"
Nagranie roku:
Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande - "7 rings"
H.E.R. - "Hard Place"
Khalid - "Talk"
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road"
Lizzo - "Truth Hearts"
Post Malone feat. Swae Lee - "Sunflower"
Utwór roku:
Lady Gaga - "Always Remember Us This Way"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Brandi Carlie - "Bring My Flowers Now"
H.E.R. - "Hard Place"
Taylor Swift - "Lover"
Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"
Najlepszy nowy artysta:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Najlepsze wykonanie solowe pop:
Beyoncé - "Spirit"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande - "7 rings"
Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"
Najlepsze wykonanie duetu lub grupy pop:
Ariana Grande & Social House - "Boyfriend"
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old town road"
Post Malone & Swae Lee - "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"
Najlepszy popowy album:
Beyoncé - "The Lion King: The gift"
Billie Eilish - "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
Ariana Grande - "Thank U, next"
Ed Sheeran - "No. 6 Collaboration project"
Taylor Swift - "Lover"
Najlepszy tradycyjny popowy album:
Andrea Bocelli - "Sì"
Michael Bublé - "Love (Deluxe Edition)"
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look now"
John Legend - "A legendary Christmas"
Barbra Streisand - "Walls"
Najlepszy album dance lub muzyki elektronicznej:
Apparat - "Lp5"
The Chemical Brothers - "No geography"
Flume - "Hi this is flume (mixtape)"
RÜFÜS DU SOL - "Solace"
Tycho - "Weather"
Najlepsze wykonanie rockowe:
Bones Uk - "Pretty Waste"
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Brittany Howard - "History Repeats"
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"
Rival Sons - "Too Bad"
Najlepsze wykonanie metalowe:
Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi - "Astorolus - The Great Octopus"
Death Angel - "Humanicide"
I Prevail - "Bow Down"
Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"
Tool - "7empest"
Najlepszy album rockowy:
Bring Me The Horizon - "Amo"
Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"
The Cranberries - "In The End"
I Prevail - "Trauma"
Rival Sons - "Feral Roots"
Najlepszy album alternatywny:
Big Thief - "U.F.O.F."
James Blake - "Assume Form"
Bon Iver - "i,i"
Vampire Weekend - "Father Of The Bride"
Thom Yorke - "Anima"
Najlepszy album hiphopowy:
Dreamville - "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"
Meek Mill - "Championships"
21 Savage - "I Am > I Was"
Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"
Ybn Cordae - "The Lost Boy"
Najlepszy teledysk:
The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got To Try"
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Fka Twigs - "Cellophane"
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"
Tove Lo - "Glad He's Gone".