Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande faworytkami [NOMINACJE]

Wiadomości
Dzisiaj, 20 listopada (15:22)

W środę, 20 listopada, ogłoszono nominację do Grammy 2020. To najważniejsze nagrody w przemyśle muzycznym.

Billie Eilish została nominowana w kilku kategoriach

Najwięcej szans na statuetkę mają Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande. W kilku kategoriach nominowany jest też utwór "Bad Guy".

O statuetkę w najważniejszej kategorii - album roku - powalczą: Bon Iver ("i,i"), Lana Del Rey ("Norman F*cking Rockwell"), Billie Eilish ("When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"), Ariana Grande ("thank u, next"), H.E.R ("I Used to Know Her"), Lil Nas X ("7"), Lizzo ("Cuz I Love You") i Vampire Weekend ("Father of the Bridge").

O miano najlepszego utworu roku konkurują: "Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga), "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish), "Bring My Flowers Now" (Brandi Carlie), "Hard Place" (H.E.R.), "Lover" (Taylor Swift), "Norman F*cking Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey), "Someone You Loved" (Lewis Capaldi), "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo).

Statuetkę dla najlepszego nowego artysty mogę otrzymać: Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, Yola.

Oto pełna lista nominacji do Grammy 2020:

Album roku:

Bon Iver - "i,i"
Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"
Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"
H.E.R - "I Used to Know Her"
Lil Nas X - "7"
Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"
Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bridge"

Nagranie roku:

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande - "7 rings"
H.E.R. - "Hard Place"
Khalid - "Talk"
Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road"
Lizzo - "Truth Hearts"
Post Malone feat. Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

Utwór roku:

Lady Gaga - "Always Remember Us This Way"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Brandi Carlie - "Bring My Flowers Now"
H.E.R. - "Hard Place"
Taylor Swift - "Lover"
Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"
Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"
Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Najlepszy nowy artysta:

Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola

Najlepsze wykonanie solowe pop:

Beyoncé - "Spirit"
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande - "7 rings"
Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Najlepsze wykonanie duetu lub grupy pop:

Ariana Grande & Social House - "Boyfriend"
Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old town road"
Post Malone & Swae Lee - "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"

Najlepszy popowy album:

Beyoncé - "The Lion King: The gift"
Billie Eilish - "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"
Ariana Grande - "Thank U, next"
Ed Sheeran - "No. 6 Collaboration project"
Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Najlepszy tradycyjny popowy album:

Andrea Bocelli - "Sì"
Michael Bublé - "Love (Deluxe Edition)"
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look now"
John Legend - "A legendary Christmas"
Barbra Streisand - "Walls"

Najlepszy album dance lub muzyki elektronicznej:

Apparat - "Lp5" 
The Chemical Brothers - "No geography"
Flume - "Hi this is flume (mixtape)"
RÜFÜS DU SOL - "Solace"
Tycho - "Weather"

Najlepsze wykonanie rockowe: 

Bones Uk - "Pretty Waste"
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Brittany Howard - "History Repeats"
Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"
Rival Sons - "Too Bad"

Najlepsze wykonanie metalowe: 

Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi - "Astorolus - The Great Octopus"
Death Angel - "Humanicide"
I Prevail - "Bow Down"
Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"
Tool - "7empest"

Najlepszy album rockowy:

Bring Me The Horizon - "Amo"
Cage The Elephant  - "Social Cues"
The Cranberries - "In The End"
I Prevail - "Trauma"
Rival Sons - "Feral Roots"

Najlepszy album alternatywny:

Big Thief  - "U.F.O.F."
James Blake - "Assume Form"
Bon Iver - "i,i"
Vampire Weekend - "Father Of The Bride"
Thom Yorke - "Anima"

Najlepszy album hiphopowy:

Dreamville - "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"
Meek Mill  - "Championships"
21 Savage - "I Am > I Was"
Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"
Ybn Cordae - "The Lost Boy"

Najlepszy teledysk:

The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got To Try"
Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Fka Twigs  - "Cellophane"
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"
Tove Lo - "Glad He's Gone".

