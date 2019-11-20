Grammy 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande faworytkami [NOMINACJE]

W środę, 20 listopada, ogłoszono nominację do Grammy 2020. To najważniejsze nagrody w przemyśle muzycznym.

Najwięcej szans na statuetkę mają Billie Eilish, Lizzo i Ariana Grande. W kilku kategoriach nominowany jest też utwór "Bad Guy".

O statuetkę w najważniejszej kategorii - album roku - powalczą: Bon Iver ("i,i"), Lana Del Rey ("Norman F*cking Rockwell"), Billie Eilish ("When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"), Ariana Grande ("thank u, next"), H.E.R ("I Used to Know Her"), Lil Nas X ("7"), Lizzo ("Cuz I Love You") i Vampire Weekend ("Father of the Bridge").

O miano najlepszego utworu roku konkurują: "Always Remember Us This Way" (Lady Gaga), "Bad Guy" (Billie Eilish), "Bring My Flowers Now" (Brandi Carlie), "Hard Place" (H.E.R.), "Lover" (Taylor Swift), "Norman F*cking Rockwell" (Lana Del Rey), "Someone You Loved" (Lewis Capaldi), "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo).

Statuetkę dla najlepszego nowego artysty mogę otrzymać: Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas, Yola.

Oto pełna lista nominacji do Grammy 2020:



Album roku:

Bon Iver - "i,i"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"

Billie Eilish - "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande - "thank u, next"

H.E.R - "I Used to Know Her"

Lil Nas X - "7"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

Vampire Weekend - "Father of the Bridge"

Nagranie roku:

Bon Iver - "Hey, Ma"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 rings"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Khalid - "Talk"

Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road"

Lizzo - "Truth Hearts"

Post Malone feat. Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

Utwór roku:

Lady Gaga - "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlie - "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R. - "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Lana Del Rey - "Norman F*cking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi - "Someone You Loved"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Najlepszy nowy artysta:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Najlepsze wykonanie solowe pop:

Beyoncé - "Spirit"

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande - "7 rings"

Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down"

Najlepsze wykonanie duetu lub grupy pop:

Ariana Grande & Social House - "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers - "Sucker"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old town road"

Post Malone & Swae Lee - "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"

Najlepszy popowy album:

Beyoncé - "The Lion King: The gift"

Billie Eilish - "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?"

Ariana Grande - "Thank U, next"

Ed Sheeran - "No. 6 Collaboration project"

Taylor Swift - "Lover"

Najlepszy tradycyjny popowy album:

Andrea Bocelli - "Sì"

Michael Bublé - "Love (Deluxe Edition)"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - "Look now"

John Legend - "A legendary Christmas"

Barbra Streisand - "Walls"

Najlepszy album dance lub muzyki elektronicznej:

Apparat - "Lp5"

The Chemical Brothers - "No geography"

Flume - "Hi this is flume (mixtape)"

RÜFÜS DU SOL - "Solace"

Tycho - "Weather"

Najlepsze wykonanie rockowe:

Bones Uk - "Pretty Waste"

Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"

Brittany Howard - "History Repeats"

Karen O & Danger Mouse - "Woman"

Rival Sons - "Too Bad"

Najlepsze wykonanie metalowe:

Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi - "Astorolus - The Great Octopus"

Death Angel - "Humanicide"

I Prevail - "Bow Down"

Killswitch Engage - "Unleashed"

Tool - "7empest"

Najlepszy album rockowy:



Bring Me The Horizon - "Amo"

Cage The Elephant - "Social Cues"

The Cranberries - "In The End"

I Prevail - "Trauma"

Rival Sons - "Feral Roots"

Najlepszy album alternatywny:

Big Thief - "U.F.O.F."

James Blake - "Assume Form"

Bon Iver - "i,i"

Vampire Weekend - "Father Of The Bride"

Thom Yorke - "Anima"

Najlepszy album hiphopowy:

Dreamville - "Revenge Of The Dreamers III"

Meek Mill - "Championships"

21 Savage - "I Am > I Was"

Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"

Ybn Cordae - "The Lost Boy"

Najlepszy teledysk:



The Chemical Brothers - "We've Got To Try"

Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"

Fka Twigs - "Cellophane"

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road"

Tove Lo - "Glad He's Gone".