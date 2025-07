1. "A New World Rising"

2. "Innovation"

3. "Against The Machine"

4. "Freedom"

5. "We'll Find A Way"

6. "Cross The Line"

7. "Next Generation"

8. "Fire In Your Eyes"

9. "Leave Behind"

10. "Paradigm Change"

11. "Fear Out Of Time"

12. "Behind The Shield Of Misery"

13. "Straight To Hell '25".