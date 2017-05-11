The National: Nowa płyta we wrześniu (teledysk "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness")

​Zespół The National zapowiada premierę swojej nowej płyty. Singlem promującym wydawnictwo jest utwór "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness".

Matt Berninger i jego koledzy powracają /Theo Wargo /Getty Images

Siódmy album The National zatytułowany "Sleep Well Beast" ukaże się 8 września.

Płytę zapowiada utwór "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness".

Zespół ogłosił również trasę koncertową promującą nowy materiał - grupa zagra w Wielkiej Brytanii i Irlandii.

Ostatnią płytą w repertuarze The National jest album "Trouble Will Find Me" z 2013 roku.

Zobacz teledysk "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness":



Tracklista płyty "Sleep Well Beast":

1. "Nobody Else Will Be There"

2. "Day I Die"

3. "Walk It Back"

4. "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness"

5. "Born to Beg"

6. "Turtleneck"

7. "Empire Line"

8. "I’ll Still Destroy You"

9. "Guilty Party"

10. "Carin at the Liquor Store"

11. "Dark Side of the Gym"

12. "Sleep Well Beast".