The Lurking Fear przed premierę "Out Of The Voiceless Grave"

Szwedzka supergrupa The Lurking Fear wyda 11 sierpnia debiutancki album.

The Lurking Fear szykuje się do debiutu /Martin Ahx /

Płyta "Out Of The Voiceless Grave" dostępna będzie m.in. w wersji CD (digipack), na winylu (z plakatem) oraz drogą elektroniczną. Album ujrzy światło dzienne z nalepką niemieckiej Century Media Records.

Okładkę pierwszej płyty projektu The Lurking Fear zaprojektował Stefan Thanneur.

Dodajmy, że album zarejestrowano w goeteborskim studiu Welfare Sounds.

Przypomnijmy, że skład The Lurking Fear tworzą Tomas Lindberg (wokal) i Adrian Erlandsson (perkusja; także The Haunted), dwaj muzycy szwedzkiego At The Gates, oraz Jonas Stålhammar (gitara; m.in. The Crown, Bombs Of Hades, God Macabre), Fredrik Wallenberg (gitara; Skitsystem) i Andreas Axelsson (bas; Disfear, Tormented, Edge Of Sanity).



Utworu "Vortex Spawn" z debiutu The Lurking Fear możecie posłuchać poniżej:

Wideo THE LURKING FEAR - Vortex Spawn (Album Track)

Oto lista utworów albumu “Out Of The Voiceless Grave":

1. "Out Of The Voiceless Grave"

2. "Vortex Spawn"

3. "The Starving Gods Of Old"

4. "The Infernal Dread"

5. "With Death Engraved In Their Bones"

6. "Upon Black Winds"

7. "Teeth Of The Dark Plains"

8. "The Cold Jaws Of Death"

9. "Tongued With Foul Flames"

10. "Winged Death"

11. "Tentacles Of Blackened Horror"

12. "Beneath Menacing Sands".